Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

