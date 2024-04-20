Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $31.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

