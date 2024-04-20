Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,418. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

