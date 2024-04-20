Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $283.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,090. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

