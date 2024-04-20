Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 77,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.57. 9,271,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,945,066. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

