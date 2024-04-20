Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 2,397,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

