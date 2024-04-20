Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 1.6 %

SAP stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 954,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

