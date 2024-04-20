Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 29,537,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,263,490. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

