Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. 6,495,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.15 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

