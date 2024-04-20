Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $605.17. 1,609,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.06. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.