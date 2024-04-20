Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,615,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

