Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

Canfor Price Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

