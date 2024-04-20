Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,753 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.02 during trading on Friday. 727,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

