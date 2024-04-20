Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 533 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 1,901,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,325. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.