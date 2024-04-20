Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

