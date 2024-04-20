Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $748.00. The company had a trading volume of 611,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $833.57 and its 200-day moving average is $801.57.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.