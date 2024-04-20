Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $322,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 68.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $63,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EQR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,676. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

