Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,632,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,153,176. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

