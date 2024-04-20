Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.53.

NASDAQ META traded down $20.73 on Friday, reaching $481.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,086,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,182 shares of company stock worth $677,574,550 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

