Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

