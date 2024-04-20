Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $343.14

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.14 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.51). Castings shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.42), with a volume of 1,227 shares changing hands.

Castings Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,048.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.17.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.