CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.94. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 56,583 shares traded.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

