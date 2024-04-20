Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.33. 267,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,944. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

