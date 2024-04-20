CIBC Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.70.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. Corporate insiders own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

