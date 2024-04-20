Citigroup Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $94.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $438,906,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

