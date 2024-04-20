CNB Bank Sells 388 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,406,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. 4,043,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

