Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $112.00 at UBS Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %

KOF stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.