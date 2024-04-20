Compound Price Tops $57.54 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $57.54 or 0.00088356 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $466.72 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,200 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,197.11149999 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.16731518 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $27,543,494.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

