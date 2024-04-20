Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,052,842,562 coins and its circulating supply is 9,330,460,800 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

