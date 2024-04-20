Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) versus Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbion and Venator Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbion N/A N/A N/A $0.52 41.29 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 31.51 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -195.12

Corbion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corbion and Venator Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Corbion and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbion N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbion beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets. The company markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors. The company was formerly known as CSM N.V. and changed its name to Corbion N.V. in October 2013. Corbion N.V. was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

