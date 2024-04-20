CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 641 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

