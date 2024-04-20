CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

