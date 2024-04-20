CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 30,458 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.