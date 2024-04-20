CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS BJAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,485 shares. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.