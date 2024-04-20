CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.51. The company has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

