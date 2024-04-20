CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $57.57. 1,212,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

