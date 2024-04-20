CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 15,530 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 35,710 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $769.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

