CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

