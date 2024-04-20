CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.