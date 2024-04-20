CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 755 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

