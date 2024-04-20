CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

