CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 625.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.05. 868,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,815. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.71%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

