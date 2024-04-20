CyberConnect Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $185.92 million and $17.66 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $9.34 or 0.00014359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,901,944 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,901,943.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.88810186 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $20,199,112.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.