Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.41. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,024 shares.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

