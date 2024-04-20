DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,432 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

