DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

