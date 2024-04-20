DT Investment Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

