DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,833 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

