DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.