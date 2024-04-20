DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

